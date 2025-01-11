Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMBL. Wolfe Research cut Bumble from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bumble from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bumble from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 206,215 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Bumble has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

