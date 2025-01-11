Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Richard J. Campo Sells 1,043 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,918,065.52. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 690.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 217,076 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

