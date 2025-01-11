Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$84.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$71.07 on Monday. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$48.71 and a 1-year high of C$88.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$77.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.40. The company has a market cap of C$30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.63, for a total value of C$1,120,642.00. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Lorene Aitken sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.19, for a total value of C$150,380.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,962 shares of company stock worth $6,800,456. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

