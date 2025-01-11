Candle (CNDL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Candle (CNDL) traded down 57.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Candle has traded 46.7% lower against the dollar. Candle has a market capitalization of $1,439.53 and approximately $114.49 worth of Candle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Candle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Candle Coin Profile

Candle’s launch date was December 28th, 2021. Candle’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Candle’s official Twitter account is @candle_labs. Candle’s official website is candle-labs.com. The official message board for Candle is medium.candle.com. The Reddit community for Candle is https://reddit.com/r/cndl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Candle is a governance protocol that seeks to incentivize the decentralization of various forms of organizations and projects within its ecosystem. It wishes to unify many cryptocurrency’s features into a singular decentralized hub.

Buying and Selling Candle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Candle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Candle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Candle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

