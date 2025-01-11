Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” Rating

Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $23.72 on Friday. Capri has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Capri by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Capri by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Capri by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

