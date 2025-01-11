cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Up 13.3% – What’s Next?

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.56. 2,988,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,931,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

