Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Shares Up 9.1% – What’s Next?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 5,488,671 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 2,272,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

Challenger Energy Group Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.70. The company has a market cap of £18.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.53.

About Challenger Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Challenger Energy is a Caribbean and Americas focused oil and gas company, with a range of onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the region. The Company’s primary focus is on its Uruguay exploration acreage and its Trinidad production business

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.