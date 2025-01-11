Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 5,488,671 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 2,272,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).
The company has a market cap of £18.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
About Challenger Energy Group
Challenger Energy is a Caribbean and Americas focused oil and gas company, with a range of onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the region. The Company’s primary focus is on its Uruguay exploration acreage and its Trinidad production business
