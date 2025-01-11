Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,761 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,818.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 40,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

