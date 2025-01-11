Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $328.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $320.00 to $328.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.39.

Get Chubb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $257.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.86. Chubb has a 12-month low of $224.74 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.