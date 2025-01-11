Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

CING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Cingulate in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Cingulate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $4.81 on Friday. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by $0.39. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cingulate will post -9.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Articles

