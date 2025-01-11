Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.60 and traded as high as C$14.82. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$14.74, with a volume of 6,877 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Leede Financial downgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$365.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 102.01% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of C$14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.2907348 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Featured Articles

