ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.90. ClearOne shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 652,395 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
