Comparing Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) and Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Firstsun Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 16.64% 10.74% 0.92% Firstsun Capital Bancorp 15.46% 8.79% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and Firstsun Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Firstsun Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Firstsun Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Firstsun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Firstsun Capital Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $42.11 million 1.69 $7.43 million $1.53 9.61 Firstsun Capital Bancorp $369.74 million 2.78 $103.53 million N/A N/A

Firstsun Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Firstsun Capital Bancorp beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

