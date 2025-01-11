Comparing South Bow (SOBO) & Its Rivals

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare South Bow to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares South Bow and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South Bow
|N/A
|N/A
|13.62
|South Bow Competitors
|$10.59 billion
|$805.98 million
|14.97
South Bow’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than South Bow. South Bow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|South Bow
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2.38
|South Bow Competitors
|166
|1636
|1799
|169
|2.52
South Bow presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. As a group, “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” companies have a potential upside of 18.60%. Given South Bow’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South Bow has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
50.2% of shares of all “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of shares of all “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares South Bow and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South Bow
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|South Bow Competitors
|29.09%
|23.03%
|9.57%
Dividends
South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. South Bow pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 117.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. South Bow is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Summary
South Bow peers beat South Bow on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
South Bow Company Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
