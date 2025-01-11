Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells $4,756,917.63 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 804,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $4,756,917.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,145,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,624.81. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Compass Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of COMP stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Compass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

