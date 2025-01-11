CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €21.98 ($22.43) and last traded at €21.98 ($22.43). 536,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 686% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.04 ($22.49).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

