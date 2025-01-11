Contrasting City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) & Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Safehold alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold 32.08% 4.79% 1.66% City Office REIT -5.56% -1.48% -0.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Safehold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $376.84 million 3.02 -$54.97 million $1.70 9.37 City Office REIT $173.53 million 1.16 -$2.68 million ($0.42) -11.95

This table compares Safehold and City Office REIT”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

City Office REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Safehold. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safehold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Safehold and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 4 4 0 2.50 City Office REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

Safehold currently has a consensus target price of $26.88, suggesting a potential upside of 68.71%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Safehold is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Dividends

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Safehold pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT pays out -95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Safehold has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safehold beats City Office REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.