Croda International (LON:CRDA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,245 ($39.62) and last traded at GBX 3,283 ($40.09), with a volume of 352128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,322 ($40.56).

Croda International Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,473.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,808.08. The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2,735.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Croda International

In other Croda International news, insider Ian Bull acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,495 ($42.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,970 ($25,604.40). Also, insider Danuta Gray bought 575 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,486 ($42.56) per share, for a total transaction of £20,044.50 ($24,474.36). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,179 shares of company stock worth $4,116,570. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

