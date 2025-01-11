Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLAKY
Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Lufthansa
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.