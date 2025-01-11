Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

