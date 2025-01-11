Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLAKY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
