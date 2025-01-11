Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLAKY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

About Deutsche Lufthansa

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

