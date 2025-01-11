Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 149995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLAKY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 4.3 %
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
