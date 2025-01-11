Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 357,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 158,442 shares.The stock last traded at $52.50 and had previously closed at $52.53.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7103 dividend. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.