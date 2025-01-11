Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Trading Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.66. Approximately 61,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 372,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

Dogness (International) Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Dogness (International)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dogness (International) stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

