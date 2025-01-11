Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Nicolas Hien Sells 9,000 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$1,256,386.50.
Dollarama Stock Performance
TSE:DOL opened at C$137.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$143.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$137.19. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$96.08 and a 52-week high of C$152.97. The company has a market cap of C$38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.
Dollarama Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
