Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Nicolas Hien Sells 9,000 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$1,256,386.50.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE:DOL opened at C$137.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$143.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$137.19. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$96.08 and a 52-week high of C$152.97. The company has a market cap of C$38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a C$147.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial cut Dollarama from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$145.17.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

