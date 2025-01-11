Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.60 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 80 ($0.98). 81,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 171,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($0.98).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,360.00.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

