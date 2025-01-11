DURECT Receives Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Non-Compliance with Minimum Bid Price RequirementOn January 9, 2025, DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) announced in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had received a notic

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read DURECT’s 8K filing here.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
