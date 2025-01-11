Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Provides Estimated Financials for Q4 2024

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) recently disclosed management’s unaudited estimates regarding the financial performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. According to the report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 10, 2025, the company’s management provided insights into the net asset value per share of its common stock and other key financial metrics.

Management’s unaudited estimate of Eagle Point Income’s net asset value per share of common stock as of December 31, 2024, was within the range of $14.94 and $15.04. Additionally, the unaudited estimate of the net investment income and realized gain/loss per share of the common stock for the quarter was reported to be between $0.52 and $0.56.

Eagle Point Income Company Inc., headquartered in Greenwich, CT., operates in the financial sector and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EIC. The company offers various classes of preferred stock including the 5.00% Series A Term Preferred Stock due 2026 (NYSE:EICA), 7.75% Series B Term Preferred Stock due 2028 (NYSE:EICB), and 8.00% Series C Term Preferred Stock due 2029 (NYSE:EICC).

The filing did not classify Eagle Point Income as an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as confirmed by the absence of a check mark indicating such classification.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

