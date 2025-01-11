Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

CEV opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $58,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 726,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,884.61. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.