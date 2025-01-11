EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 264,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,207,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 1,551,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,499,994.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,551,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,499,994.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,908,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 32.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,533 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth $651,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth $9,235,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth $1,830,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

