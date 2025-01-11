EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 938115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EDP – Energias de Portugal
EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.