Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.80 and traded as high as $38.12. Embraer shares last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 692,240 shares changing hands.

ERJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Embraer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Embraer by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

