EQ (CVE:EQ) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

EQ Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$73.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada and the United States. Its products include Atom, a geospatial marketing platform; LOCUS, a geospatial insights and analytics platform for location data enrichment, foot traffic analysis, customer analysis, competitor analysis, audience profiling, segment creation, and location planning; and Paymi that provides a seamless experience for members to securely connect their debit and credit cards and redeem cashback on their purchases.

