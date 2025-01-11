ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.58.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWH shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded ESS Tech from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ESS Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
GWH stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.32.
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
