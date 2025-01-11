Essentra (LON:ESNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2025

Essentra plc (LON:ESNTGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.60 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.53), with a volume of 435978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.80 ($1.58).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.44) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 200 ($2.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESNT

Essentra Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £346.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7,980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

About Essentra

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.