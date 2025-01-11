Essentra (LON:ESNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.60 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.53), with a volume of 435978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.80 ($1.58).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.44) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 200 ($2.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Essentra alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESNT

Essentra Stock Down 0.3 %

About Essentra

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £346.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7,980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.