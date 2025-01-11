ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Declares Dividend of $0.09

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.07.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/06 – 01/10
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.