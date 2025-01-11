ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Declares Dividend of $0.09

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.07.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Company Profile

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected, liquidity-weighted index of US small-cap equities. SMHB was launched on Nov 8, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

