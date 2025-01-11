Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.18 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 154.04 ($1.88). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 162 ($1.98), with a volume of 285,779 shares traded.

Eurocell Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.18. The firm has a market cap of £167.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,481.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eurocell

In related news, insider Alison Littley acquired 1,402 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £2,495.56 ($3,047.08). 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

