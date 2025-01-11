EZFill Holdings, Inc. Faces Potential Delisting from Nasdaq for Failure to Hold Annual Meeting

On January 10, 2025, EZFill Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) stating that the company is not in compliance with Nasdaq’s rules for continued listing. This was due to EZFill’s failure to conduct an annual meeting of stockholders within one year following the end of its fiscal year on December 31, 2023, as required by Rule 5620(a) of the Rules.

According to the regulations, EZFill has 45 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the proposed plan, the company may be granted an exception of up to 180 calendar days beyond December 31, 2024, or until June 30, 2025, to meet the compliance standards. EZFill intends to submit a plan promptly for Nasdaq’s review.

There is uncertainty regarding whether Nasdaq will approve EZFill’s proposed plan for meeting the Annual Meeting Requirement. Furthermore, if an extension is granted, it is uncertain whether EZFill will be able to demonstrate compliance within the extended timeframe. In the event that Nasdaq rejects the company’s plan, EZFill will have the opportunity to appeal the decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

EZFill intends to convene its annual meeting of stockholders on January 16, 2025. The company previously filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 31, 2024, concerning the upcoming stockholder meeting on January 16, 2025.

Yehuda Levy, the Chief Executive Officer of EZFill Holdings, Inc., signed off on the report as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

It remains to be seen how EZFill navigates the process of regaining compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements as the company moves forward.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

