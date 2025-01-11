Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,621.72. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $369,672.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $366,168.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 6,342 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $370,880.16.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $378,943.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $395,587.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $100.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.