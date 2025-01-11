Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Trading 0.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 392,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 318,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Fair Oaks Income 2021’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Fair Oaks Income 2021

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

