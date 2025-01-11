Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.33 and last traded at $42.30. 3,421,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 757,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 39.47% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

