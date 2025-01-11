First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Lifted by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 535.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

