Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Trading Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Fletcher Building Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fletcher Building
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.