FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 42,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 39,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

FPX Nickel Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$74.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

FPX Nickel Company Profile

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp.

