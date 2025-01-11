Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$170.19 and traded as high as C$184.56. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$182.77, with a volume of 106,371 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$190.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$172.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$170.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.11 and a quick ratio of 23.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.30%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

