Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 524.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $741.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

