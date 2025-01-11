FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.83 and traded as high as $30.02. FRP shares last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 17,342 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

FRP Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at FRP

The company has a market cap of $546.92 million, a P/E ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83.

In other FRP news, Director Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,268. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,942. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,841 shares of company stock valued at $339,972 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in FRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in FRP by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in FRP by 7.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FRP by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FRP

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

See Also

