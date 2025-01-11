GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 3,661 shares.The stock last traded at $23.90 and had previously closed at $24.10.

GAMCO Investors Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $565.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

