GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 51,420 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total transaction of $4,858,161.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,505.60. This represents a 96.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,407,709.08.

On Monday, December 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $805,951.75.

On Monday, December 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,661 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $279,590.57.

On Monday, November 18th, Katherine Stueland sold 22,307 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,569,074.38.

On Friday, November 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 23,108 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,628,651.84.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $143,456.40.

Shares of WGS traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.38. 725,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 44,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the third quarter worth about $604,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 346.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

