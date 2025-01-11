Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,845 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GENI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 53.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,219,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after buying an additional 2,507,165 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,233,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,828,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,958 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,575,000. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,635,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GENI opened at $8.83 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GENI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

